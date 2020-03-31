Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020 | Last Update : 02:26 AM IST

262 relief camps for migrant workers in Maharashtra

Thackeray appealed to the migrant labourers not to leave the state and assured to provide them all assistance

A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh carries a child as he walks along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, following the coronavirus lockdown, in Palghar on Monday, PTI image
To stem the exodus of migrant labourers from the state, the Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps across the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the workers will be provided with food and shelter at these relief camps.

Following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus threat, hundreds of migrant workers from other states have decided to return back to their native states due to lack of employment and work.

Mr Thackeray appealed to the migrant labourers not to leave the state and assured to provide them all assistance. In a tweet, the CM said, “Maharashtra government has set up 262 relief camps across the state which is presently providing shelters to 70,399 migrant labour or the homeless people to ensure that they have food, and a roof during this crisis. (sic)”

Meanwhile, slum-dwellers, housemaids and construction workers with kids had gathered at KDMC ward office (Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation) after receiving information about free food distribution.

Police had to disperse the crowd as it kept growing in large numbers. The KDMC officials assured them that food would be distributed at their respective residences in each area.

