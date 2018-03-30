The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 30, 2018 | Last Update : 02:06 AM IST

India, All India

SC collegium clears judges for 2 HCs after interviews

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2018, 1:55 am IST

The resolution on the recommendations have been uploaded on the Supreme Court website.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: Asian Age)

New Delhi: With a view to ensuring transparency in the process of appointments, the Supreme Court collegium of judges, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, held an informal personal interview of candidates shortlisted by the Calcutta and Madhya Pradesh high courts on March 26.

The resolution on the recommendations have been uploaded on the Supreme Court website. The collegium, which also includes Justices J. Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, asked a host of questions, including about their knowledge in various branches of the law for the purpose of assessing merit and suitability for elevation to the two high courts.

Highly-placed sources said the procedure of interaction with candidates would dispel the criticism that appointments are made by the collegium secretly without any accountability.

According to the resolution, the collegium carefully scrutinised the material placed in the file which includes the views of the chief ministers as forwarded by the two states’ governors, Intelligence Bureau reports, the age, income, reported/unreported judgments in respect of all recommendees as well as the observations made by the department of justice in the file.

It says: “Apart from this, we invited all recommendees to have an interaction with them. On the basis of the interaction and having regard to all relevant factors, the collegium is of the considered view that Biswajit Basu, Amrita Sinha, Sutanu Kumar Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Jay Sengupta... are suitable for being appointed as judges of the Calcutta high court.”

With regard to the recommendation of Tirthankar Ghosh, the collegium sought further information from the acting chief justice of the high court, and in case of Hiranmay Bhattacharya the recommendation was deferred.

For the Madhya Pradesh high court, the collegium has recommended the elevation of  advocate Sanjay Dwivedi and four judicial officers, Akhil Kumar Shrivastava, Brij Kishore Shrivastava, Rajendra Kumar Shrivastava and Mohammed Fahim Anwar, saying they are suitable to be appointed as judges.

Tags: supreme court collegium, calcutta high court, madhya pradesh high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

2

Is Ben Affleck in a 'committed relationship' with Lindsay Shookus?

3

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

4

Farhan Akhtar denies playing cop opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

5

James Webb space telescope launch delayed to 2020

more

Editors' Picks

"I've been so privileged and honoured to represent my country and the Australian cricket team. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)

Ball tampering: Steve Smith says sorry in an emotional press conference

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wants to do 'multi-heroine' film Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone

Next generation of fake news will be empowered by Artificial Intelligence and be far more sophisticated, and even more disastrous.

Warning: Powered by AI, fake news will just get worse

Scrutiny of Facebook has intensified following reports that it failed to prevent the data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica from amassing personal information about millions of users - possibly used to aid Donald Trump's campaign - and that the social network has been collecting Android users' phone call and text message histories without notice.

Will Mark Zuckerberg be able to boldly fix Facebook crisis?

Kangana Ranaut.

Feminism is a movement that has to take over the world, says Kangana Ranaut

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen with Taimur Ali Khan on the set, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at Mumbai airport, Varun Dhawan was present at the song launch of his upcoming film. See all exclusive pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Varun promote October, Kareena with Taimur, Tiger-Disha together

Bollywood celebrities Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Shruti Haasan, Shilpa Shetty and others step out in the city in style. See pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Ranveer, Kartik, Nushrat, Shruti step out in style

Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa came together at the trailer launch of their forthcoming horror comedy film 'Nanu Ki Jaanu'. Check out the exclusive pictures from last night event here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Nanu Ki Jaanu: Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa launch trailer of their film

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham