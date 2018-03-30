The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 30, 2018

India, All India

CBSE class 12 Economics re-exam on Apr 25, Class 10 Maths likely in July

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 30, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2018, 6:34 pm IST

Addressing the media, Secretary Education Anil Swarup informed that re-examination of Class 12 Economics will be held on April 25.

Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the re-examination dates of Class 12 Economics and Class 10 Maths exams. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

New Delhi: The Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Friday announced the re-examination dates of Class 12 Economics exam.



For Class 10 Maths, the re-exam will be held in July in Delhi and Haryana. The exact date for the Class 10 exam will be announced later.

"Regarding Class 10 re-examination, as leak was restricted to Delhi and Haryana, if it at all a re-exam will happen, it will happen only in Delhi and Haryana and a decision will be taken on this in next 15 days. If at all a re-exam is done, it will be in July," Swarup further added.

