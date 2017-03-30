Mohan Bhagwat rules himself out of race for President post

M.G. Vaidya had virtually dismissed media reports suggesting Mr Bhagwat would be the next President of India.

Nagpur: Putting to rest speculation about him being nominated as a candidate for the country’s highest office, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday ruled out himself out as a contender. Dismissing reports about him becoming the next President as untrue, Mr Bhagwat — who was speaking at a felicitation event for veterinary physicians in Nagpur on Wednesday morning — quipped that such reports should be treated as pure entertainment.

“In the RSS hierarchy we don’t accept any such posts. We have closed all such doors in order to carry out our responsibilities,” said Mr Bhagwat. He added that he wouldn’t accept the post even if it were offered to him.

Speculation about Mr Bhagwat being considered for the post were sparked by a Marathi daily, which had carried a story with a New Delhi dateline. Dr Bhagwat was, incidentally, in the national capital for a three-day programme, which fuelled rumours that he was in New Delhi for consultations with the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and his colleagues in the Sangh.

BJP ally Shiv Sena also added fuel to the fire by when its MP Sanjay Raut came out openly in support of Mr Bhagwat for the post of Rashtrapati.

When contacted by The Asian Age last Saturday, Mr Vaidya questioned the logic of these reports.