The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 PM IST

India, All India

Modi's 'Vijay Rath' will come in Nov: BJP dismisses speculations about Guj polls

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 1:32 pm IST

Taking a dig at the Congress' slogan that ‘Congress is coming,’ Shah said but the people are saying the Congress is going.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday indicated that contrary to the speculations, the Gujarat assembly elections will be held only towards the year-end and not earlier.

"Be ready to welcome the 'Vijay Rath' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November," he told BJP workers here.

"After travelling to various parts of the country, the BJP's Vijay Rath (victory chariot) under the leadership of Modi is set to come to Gujarat in November," he said.

"Let us all resolve to achieve a thumping victory and take Modi's victory chariot further to Odisha from Gujarat," said Shah.

Congress leaders Bharatsinh Solanki and Shankersinh Vaghela had recently claimed on many occasions that the state assembly polls would be held in April or May, though they are due in December 2017.

Taking a dig at the Congress' slogan that "Congress is coming," Shah said, "... but the people are saying the Congress is going."

Reminding the opposition of BJP's track record of winning elections in the Prime Minister's home state, Shah said, "The BJP has never lost a single assembly or Lok Sabha election in Gujarat since 1990.

"The Congress, however, starts daydreaming as soon as the election approaches, and their dreams always get shattered on the day of counting," he said.

"After the poll results of five states their dream has been shattered even before the counting day here. The Congress says it is coming, but people are saying 'Congress is going'," the BJP chief said.

The gathering had been organised by the state BJP to felicitate Shah on his first visit to his home state after the election results in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere.

He urged the workers to aim for 150-plus seats in Gujarat (out of the total 182). "...we are making a resolution here to get 150-plus seats," he said.

Shah termed the Aam Aadmi Party, which is trying to make inroads in Gujarat, as a "mushroom".

"This party pops up like a mushroom only during polls and then vanishes. They fielded 432 candidates in Lok Sabha polls and won four seats," he recalled.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani were among those present.

Tags: amit shah, gujarat assembly elections, bjp

MOST POPULAR

1

Yogi Adityanath moves into official residence, invites ministers for 'Falaahar'

2

Brad Hodge says sorry for his Virat Kohli comments

3

Meerut Municipal Corporation keeps corporators out for not singing 'Vande Mataram'

4

9-yr-old moves NGT on issue of climate change impact

5

How the internet reacted to Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ launch

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The traumatised dogs were rescued from the seventh dog meat farm in South Korea by the organization. (Photo: AP)

Dogs rescued from meat farms get new homes

Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

Traditional attire and colourful scenes mark 'Gudi Padwa' in Mumbai

Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Annual day of silence marks Hindu New Year in Indonesia's Bali

President Donald Trump was recently photographed driving an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and photoshop specialists got to work with really funny memes. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump met truckers recently and netizens put his expression in funny places

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham