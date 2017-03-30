The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

India, All India

Maha’s high temperatures miscalculated? Met sends team to investigate

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 11:57 am IST

The weather forecaster has decided to conduct an inquiry into the unusual event and will send an observer from Mumbai on Thursday.

Areas such as Wardha, Nagpur and Chandrapur have recorded 43 degrees Celsius (Photo: File)
 Areas such as Wardha, Nagpur and Chandrapur have recorded 43 degrees Celsius (Photo: File)

Mumbai:  Even as Maharashtra is reeling under intense heat, the Metereological department suspects that the unusually high temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius recorded by a temperature mapping centre at Bhira in Raigad district could be wrong.

The weather forecaster has decided to conduct an inquiry into the unusual event and will send an observer from Mumbai on Thursday.

Officials said though the temperature mapping equipment is the agency's, those recording the temperature at Bhira are not the employees of the Met department though they were trained by them. "We will visit the location and find out why such a high temperature is being recorded," an official said.

The temperature mapping centre at Bhira, near a private dam, recorded the temperature as high as 46.5 degrees Celsius for 24 hours ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

"The IMD has reported temperature as high as 43 degree Celsius on Monday. It was a holiday on Tuesday, hence temperature was not recorded.

"When the temperature (at Bhira) was reported to be 46.5 degrees Celsius, we realised that something is wrong as no other place nearby recorded so high a temperature," said SG Kamble, divisional in-charge of Regional Meteorological Department at Colaba in Mumbai.

"It clearly means, the recorded figures are to be doubted," he said.

For instance, Akola, on Wednesday, recorded temperature at 44 degrees Celsius. Its nearby areas such as Wardha, Nagpur and Chandrapur have recorded 43 degrees Celsius. But in the case of Bhira, no nearby region had reported even 43 degrees Celsius," said the weather department official.

"Bhira village is located in the Sahyadri mountains in Raigad. It is a village close to a dam. The mountains are covered with dense forest. The height of the mountains around Bhira would be minimum 2,000 feet. In such a situation, if the mapping centre shows 46.5 degrees, it should be doubted," he said.

Tags: temperatures, metereological department
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Meerut Municipal Corporation keeps corporators out for not singing 'Vande Mataram'

2

9-yr-old moves NGT on issue of climate change impact

3

How the internet reacted to Samsung’s Galaxy S8, S8+ launch

4

Saina Nehwal picks winning trophies over numero uno ranking

5

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham