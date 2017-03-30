The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra: 5 die due to heat stroke as temperatures surge

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 3:32 pm IST

The department has issued a warning of heat wave in parts of north Maharashtra for next 48 hours.

Bhira in Maharashtra tops the list of hottest cities in India with a maximum temperature of 46.5°C. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Bhira in Maharashtra tops the list of hottest cities in India with a maximum temperature of 46.5°C. (Photo: Representational Image)

Mumbai: Five people have died of heat stroke in Maharashtra so far and temperatures exceeding 40 degrees have led the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings of a heat wave in parts of the state.

The department has issued a warning of heat wave in parts of north Maharashtra for next 48 hours, said ANI.

Districts in central and north Maharashtra are the worst affected, said an NDTV report.

Bhira in Maharashtra tops the list of hottest cities in India with a maximum temperature of 46.5°C. However, IMD is skeptical of the claim and has sent a team to examine the temperature there.

Akola recorded 44.1 degrees Celsius and Wardha, Nagpur and Chandrapur have recorded 43 degrees.

Many other parts of India are suffering record temperatures at the start of summer.

Barmer in Rajasthan recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius while Narnaul in Haryana sizzled at 42 degrees, nine degrees above normal.

The temperature in Ludhiana in Punjab is 7 degrees above normal.

In Uttar Pradesh, the maximum temperature crossed 40 degrees in Varanasi, Allahabad, Hamirpur and Agra.

The temperature in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun as well as Srinagar has been recorded much above normal for this part of  the year, the NDTV report said.

In Rajasthan, Barmer was the hottest with mercury touching 43.4 degrees, followed by 43 degrees Celsius in Churu.

Heat wave conditions will prevail at isolated regions in Gujarat before temperatures across the state return to normal in 2-3 days, according to the IMD.

Ahmedabad touched 42.8 degrees on Monday, breaking a seven-year record for the month of March.

IMD on Wednesday said Delhi has been witnessing an unusual temperature of 23 degree in the wee hours, which is already six degree more than normal.

IMD scientist Charan Singh told ANI, "Delhi has been witnessing temperature of 23 degree in the wee hours which is very unusual in the month of March."

He further said that the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees which is recorded to be higher compared to last five to six years.

The department forecasted that Delhi has not witnessed heat-wave condition but the temperature in the national capital might increase till the month of May. The temperature is currently at 37 degrees, five degrees more than normal for this time of the year.

Singh further said that heat wave condition is likely to continue in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh for next three to four days.

"We can witness heat wave in Rajasthan Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh for next two to three days and it has already spread in South Haryana and South Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

Most parts of India will come under heat wave temperature by mid of May," Singh added.

Mercury has been settling in at higher than 40°C at almost every place.

Tags: bhira, heat wave, maharashtra temperature, heat stroke, imd
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

2

Yogi Adityanath moves into official residence, invites ministers for 'Falaahar'

3

Brad Hodge says sorry for his Virat Kohli comments

4

Meerut Municipal Corporation keeps corporators out for not singing 'Vande Mataram'

5

9-yr-old moves NGT on issue of climate change impact

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham