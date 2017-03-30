The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

India, All India

Finance Bill passed in LS, but without any Oppn amendments

ANI
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 3:48 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government cannot accept the amendments of the Upper House.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Parliament passed Finance Bill 2017 on Thursday with the Lok Sabha negating all the five amendments made by the Rajya Sabha.

Replying to a debate on the amendments of the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government cannot accept the amendments of the Upper House.

Initiating a discussion on it, Dipendra Hooda of Congress supported the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha.

He questioned the government for proposing 40 amendments in different laws through the Finance Bill.

He demanded a separate law for political funding. BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab demanded transparency in funding to the political parties.

Saugata Roy of TMC also supported the amendments. Badaruddoza Khan of CPI (M) and A. P. Jithender Reddy of TRS demanded complete ban on corporate funding to the political parties.

Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha had returned the Finance Bill 2017 to the Lok Sabha with five amendments moved by the Opposition.

Of the five amendments, three were moved by Digvijay Singh of Congress and two by Sitaram Yechury of CPI-M.

The bill gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2017-18.

Tags: finance bill, rajya sabha, lok sabha, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Jeff Bezos is the second richest person, following Bill Gates

2

Yogi Adityanath moves into official residence, invites ministers for 'Falaahar'

3

Brad Hodge says sorry for his Virat Kohli comments

4

Meerut Municipal Corporation keeps corporators out for not singing 'Vande Mataram'

5

9-yr-old moves NGT on issue of climate change impact

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham