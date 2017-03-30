The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 | Last Update : 07:33 AM IST

India, All India

Don’t slam China during Northeast trip, Ulfa warns Dalai Lama

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Mar 30, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2017, 6:28 am IST

The Ulfa chairman also questioned the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)
 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: In what has confirmed the growing nexus of the outlawed Ulfa(I) in China, the banned outfit has warned the Dalai Lama to refrain from uttering anything against China during his visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In an open letter to the Dalai Lama sent to local media houses on email, Ulfa(I) chairman Mukul Hazarika alias Abhizeet Asom Barman, who is said to have been a physician based in London, said, “Nothing against China will be uttered by you (the Dalai Lama) in private or public because China has always been a friendly neighbour of ours and the relationship between China and Assam is truly very deep. We won’t tolerate India’s view to be propagated from Assam’s soil.”

The Ulfa chairman also questioned the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Dalai Lama’s plan to visit Tawang, despite China objecting is unwise and a cause of great concern to us. Should a war break out between China and India, Tibet and Assam would stand to suffer,” he said.

The Dalai Lama is going to start his north-east tour from Assam on April 1. He is expected to visit Tawang, a Buddhist majority town in Arunachal Pradesh, some time after April 4. Union minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to accompany him.

China had earlier warned of “severe damage” to Indo-Chinese bilateral ties when the Dalai Lama had announced his visit to Tawang, which China claims to be a part of its territory and calls Southern Tibet.

Security agencies have alerted the police and asked to intensify security measures in the wake of the Dalai Lama’s visit.

Fearing that Ulfa(I) may try to create trouble, security sources said that all districts have been asked to be on high alert during the Tibetan leader’s stay in the region.

It is significant that security agencies have reports that elusive Ulfa(I) chief Paresh Baruah has frequently been shuttling between China and Myanmar.

Security sources said that the Ulfa(I) chief was found to have been taking shelter at Ruili town in Dehong Prefecture region of Yunan province in southern China.

Tags: dalai lama, ulfa, kiren rijiju
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

LS speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

2

Muslim woman divorced for not aborting child urges PM to ban triple talaq

3

Man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach in Indonesia

4

Jadeja, Pujara shine in India's emphatic win over Australia

5

GST bills in Parliament: 10 key facts you should know

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham