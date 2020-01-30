Thursday, Jan 30, 2020 | Last Update : 05:27 AM IST

India, All India

HC grants pre-arrest bail to Ajit Jogi, son

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jan 30, 2020, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2020, 2:08 am IST

A single bench headed by Justice Arvind Chandel granted them anticipatory bail in the case.

Ajit Jogi
 Ajit Jogi

Bhopal: Former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit were on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail by Chhattisgarh high court in the case relating to the alleged fixing of an Assembly by-election in Chhattisgarh in 2014.

The father-son duo has earlier moved the court for an anticipatory bail in the wake of an FIR filed by Congress leader Kiranmoyee Nayak in a local police station in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

A single bench headed by Justice Arvind Chandel granted them anticipatory bail in the case.

The case relates to allegation of fixing of by-elections in the Antagarh (ST) assembly constituency in Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, held in September 2014.

Congress candidate in the seat in the by-election Manturam Pawar had withdrawn nomination at the last moment then denying his party to field an alternative candidate.

BJP had then won the by-polls. The by-election was necessitated following the election of sitting BJP MLA Vikram Usendi to Lok Sabha then.

The audio surfaced nearly six months after the by-elections in which voices of people were heard making deals to woo Pawar to withdraw from the by-polls for `7 crores.

Tags: ajit jogi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

No time limit could be attached for anticipatory bail: SC

A view of illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan, South Block and North Block during the Beating the Retreat ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PritamBandyopadhyay)

No Vande Mataram at Beating Retreat, Abide With Me stays

The hearing is likely to commence from February 3, 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Islam does not bar women from mosques, says Board

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankar: Pained to leave CU event under duress

MOST POPULAR

1

New Apple leak will make existing iPhone owners jump with joy

2

Belkin Boost Up 10W charging pad review: Fast charge, wirelessly!

3

Exclusive Apple leak reveals exciting iPhone design that will leave the world stunned

4

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

5

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham