Kids report card not a visiting card, says PM Modi

Modi says parents often add ‘unhealthy pressure’ on their children.

New Delhi: Parents should not treat the “report cards” of children as their “visiting cards” or expect them to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his interaction with around 2,000 students, teachers and parents from various parts of the country.

He encouraged parents to be a factor of motivation and encouragement for their children. “I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths... It is important to understand these positives of every child. Parents often treat the report cards of their children as their visiting cards, and that adds extra pressure on them, which is very unreal and unhealthy,” he said in the second edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

“Only when you take it in spirit and encourage your child, a 60 per cent holder moves towards 70 or 80 per cent. If you only criticise and scold your child for not getting 90 per cent, you will demotivate your child to start believing that they are incapable. This will take their grades further down towards 40 per cent.

Mr Modi further emphasised that “if parents start comparing their child with achievement of others, it disappoints the child. Parents should encourage their children for every small improvement”.

He said at present, the education system has become rank-bound and, rather than running behind ranks, parents and teachers should teach the students to learn from things around them.

“Live freely, observe and be curious to know new things rather than focussing on achieving only ranks. These days the meaning of education has narrowed down to getting ranks in exam for many,” Mr Modi said.

With less than a month to go for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, the Prime Minister discussed ways to handle the exam stress in the interactive session at the Talkatora Stadium where students from across the country got a chance to participate.