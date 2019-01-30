Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:36 AM IST

India, All India

Kids report card not a visiting card, says PM Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 1:42 am IST

Modi says parents often add ‘unhealthy pressure’ on their children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Parents should not treat the “report cards” of children as their “visiting cards” or expect them to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his interaction with around 2,000 students, teachers and parents from various parts of the country.

He encouraged parents to be a factor of motivation and encouragement for their children. “I would request parents, do not expect your children to fulfil your unfulfilled dreams. Every child has his or her own potential and strengths... It is important to understand these positives of every child. Parents often treat the report cards of their children as their visiting cards, and that adds extra pressure on them, which is very unreal and unhealthy,” he said in the second edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”.

“Only when you take it in spirit and encourage your child, a 60 per cent holder moves towards 70 or 80 per cent. If you only criticise and scold your child for not getting 90 per cent, you will demotivate your child to start believing that they are incapable. This will take their grades further down towards 40 per cent.

Mr Modi further emphasised that “if parents start comparing their child with achievement of others, it disappoints the child. Parents should encourage their children for every small improvement”.

He said at present, the education system has become rank-bound and, rather than running behind ranks, parents and teachers should teach the students to learn from things around them.

“Live freely, observe and be curious to know new things rather than focussing on achieving only ranks. These days the meaning of education has narrowed down to getting ranks in exam for many,” Mr Modi said.

With less than a month to go for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, the Prime Minister discussed ways to handle the exam stress in the interactive session at the Talkatora Stadium where students from across the country got a chance to participate.

Tags: narendra modi, pariksha pe charcha

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi

If Priyanka is Cong’s Brahmastra, what is BJP’s?

Ten years after 26/11, the Indian Navy coordinated the largest-ever coastal defence exercise off the Indian coast on 22-23 January 2019, codenamed Sea Vigil.

10 years after 26/11 attack: Is India’s maritime, coastal security any better?

Colonel Ranveer Jamwal (centre) is welcomed by his supporters in Jammu. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Army Colonel is felicitated for scaling ‘seven summits’

(Representational image)

Lokpal search panel holds first meet

MOST POPULAR

1

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

2

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

3

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

4

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

5

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham