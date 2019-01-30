Wednesday, Jan 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, All India

Army Colonel is felicitated for scaling ‘seven summits’

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 30, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2019, 1:58 am IST

Colonel Jamwal has scaled Mount Everest thrice and recently he has been to Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

Colonel Ranveer Jamwal (centre) is welcomed by his supporters in Jammu. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)
 Colonel Ranveer Jamwal (centre) is welcomed by his supporters in Jammu. (Photo: ASIAN AGE)

Srinagar: Colonel Ranveer Jamwal, the first Indian Army officer to complete the record of scaling the highest mountains of all seven continents, arrived to a rousing reception in his native town Jammu on Monday.

Colonel Jamwal, from the Army’s Jat Regiment, has scaled Mount Everest thrice, of which two were done in a year, and recently he has been to Mount Vinson in Antarctica, his final frontier to complete the record of scaling the ‘Seven Summits’. Col. Jamwal said that he will now tread upon the mission of “exploring the unexplored heights of the world”.

Dozens of activists and supporters of two different Jammu-based organisations and likeminded outfits received the ‘son of the soil’ at the airport in the winter capital chanting ‘You’ve done us proud’. He was taken to the city in a procession.

Later, an impressive function was jointly organised by Team Jammu and Shri Amar Kshtriya Rajput Sabha in Jammu to felicitate Col. Jamwal amid slogans of ‘Long live India’ and ‘long live Colonel Ranveer Jamwal’. While speaking on the occasion Team Jammu chairman Mr Zorawar Singh Jamwal criticised the State government for not organizing an official function in honour of Col. Jamwal on his arrival in hometown after scaling Mount Vinson. “People like Col. Ranveer who have done the country and the State proud are not asking for any monetary gains but must receive love and respect from their people,” he said adding that Col. Ranveer and the ilk are role models for the youth of Jammu and other parts of the country and the government “must form a policy to project such personalities so that they could guide youth towards nation building”.

BJP’s state vice president K.R. Narayan Singh, who is also a former president of Rajput Sabha alleged that the successive governments have deliberately ignored “grand achievements” of the youth of Jammu region.

Tags: mount everest, colonel ranveer jamwal

Latest From India

Priyanka Gandhi

If Priyanka is Cong’s Brahmastra, what is BJP’s?

Ten years after 26/11, the Indian Navy coordinated the largest-ever coastal defence exercise off the Indian coast on 22-23 January 2019, codenamed Sea Vigil.

10 years after 26/11 attack: Is India’s maritime, coastal security any better?

(Representational image)

Lokpal search panel holds first meet

Maoists who had perched themselves on trees on either side of the road started shooting arrows at him, leaving him injured.

Driver hurt as Chhattisgarh Naxals target CRPF supply vehicle

MOST POPULAR

1

Suman Kumari becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman judge

2

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

3

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

4

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

5

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham