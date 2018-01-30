Indian Muslims harassed, should demand separate nation: J&K Dy Mufti

'Indian Muslims are living in a pathetic condition. Govt isn't listening to them. Way out is to separate from India,' Kahmir Dy Mufti said.

Srinagar: Kashmir Deputy Mufti Azam Nasir-Ul-Islam on Tuesday sparked a row by saying that Muslims in India should get a separate country as they are bound to live in pathetic conditions.

"Muslims are being harassed in India in the name of love jihad, cow vigilantism and what not. The population of Muslims is second largest in India. Pakistan was formed with only 17 crore people. If the Muslims continue to suffer in India, then we will have to form a new country. The Muslim community should ask for a separate country," Azam Nasir-Ul-Islam said.

He further said that government is not paying heed to the problems of Muslim community and hence they should demand for a separate country.

"Indian Muslims are living in a pathetic condition. Government is not listening to them. So what is the way out? Way out is to separate from India," he said.