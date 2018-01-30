The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

In a first, Indian Railways sends 100 employees on non-working foreign tour

PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2018, 4:11 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2018, 4:12 pm IST

In a first, 100 non-gazetted workers of South Central Railway flew to Singapore, Malaysia for a 6-day vacation on Jan 28.

The itinerary covers tourist sites such as Universal Studios, Sentosa and Night Safari in Singapore and includes the Kuala Lumpur City Tour, Petronas Towers, Batu Caves and Genting Highlands in Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)
 The itinerary covers tourist sites such as Universal Studios, Sentosa and Night Safari in Singapore and includes the Kuala Lumpur City Tour, Petronas Towers, Batu Caves and Genting Highlands in Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Indian Railways' first non-working foreign tour is under way -- not for senior officers but for gangmen, trackmen and other non-gazetted employees.

In a first for the national transporter, 100 non-gazetted workers of South Central Railway flew to Singapore and Malaysia for a six-day vacation on January 28, said a statement.

While 25 per cent expenditure of the tour is being borne by the employees, 75 per cent is from the Staff Benefit Fund (SBF), M Umashankar Kumar, SCR chief public relations officer, said in a statement.

"The 100 strong group of employees... comprised of Group C and D category employees, with preference given to employees from lower cadres and those nearing retirement. Allocation of number of slots for each Division, Workshop and Headquarters was given on the basis of their sanctioned strength," he said.

Secunderabad-based SCR has taken the lead in "optimising welfare activities for its non-gazetted workforce, by organising the first-of-its-kind ‘Employees Overseas Camp’ on Indian Railways", he said.

The itinerary covers tourist sites such as Universal Studios, Sentosa and Night Safari in Singapore and includes the Kuala Lumpur City Tour, Petronas Towers, Batu Caves and Genting Highlands in Malaysia.

SBF funds are allocated by Railway Board for various welfare activities of non-gazetted employees working in the national transporter.

They are usually used for scholarships for lower grade employees, to benefit the girl child, camps for children and other such socially relevant causes, an official said.

The SCR had sent a proposal for the tour in December last year for its employees.

Less than a month later, the group was on its way to foreign shores.

Tags: indian railways, south central railway, foreign tour
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Black cats being dumped as they don’t look good in owners’ selfies

2

Best flagship killer smartphones under Rs 40,000

3

Triple treat: Blue Moon, Supermoon, Total Lunar Eclipse rolled into one

4

Facebook to flood your feed with local news now on

5

Synology Diskstation DS918+ review: A powerful, easy-to-use server for home, office

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Deepika Padukone's father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at an event in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI/ Instagram)

Deepika teary-eyed as father honoured; PV Sindhu clicks selfie with Padukones

There are numerous talking points at the Grammy Awards, the biggest night for the music industry, held at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday. (Photos: AP/ AFP)

Grammys 2018: Music stars win big, make statements with dress, acts

The international Customs Day was held in Mumbai on Saturday, where several Bollywood stars dazzled. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars showcase their grooves at the International Customs Day

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham