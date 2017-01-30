The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

Upset EC again tells RBI to change cash norm

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 2:15 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 2:13 am IST

Candidates in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab can spend Rs 28 lakh each for electioneering.

The Election Commission has asked RBI to reconsider its decision “at the earliest”.
 The Election Commission has asked RBI to reconsider its decision “at the earliest”.

New Delhi: The Election Commission has written a sharply-worded letter to the Reserve Bank of India following the Central Bank’s refusal to increase the weekly cash-withdrawal limit for candidates contesting Assembly election in five states, and asked that the bank comply with its orders. 

The letter, written by director general of EC Dilip Sharma and addressed to RBI governor Urjit Patel, expresses “serious concern about the cursory manner in which the issue has been dealt with”.

“(It) appears that the RBI has not realised the gravity of the situation... It is reiterated that it is the constitutional mandate of the commission to conduct free and fair elections and to provide level-playing field to all candidates... In order to facilitate proper conduct of elections, it is imperative that directions issued by the commission are complied with,” EC has said in the letter dated January 28.

On January 24, Election Commission had requested RBI to enhance the withdrawal limit for candidates to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 24,000 per week imposed post demonetisation.

The EC had said that with a weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000, a candidate would be able to draw only Rs 96,000 during the election process, which lasts three to four weeks, making it difficult to meet their campaign expenditure. 

The poll panel had said that despite paying through cheques, candidates will need hard cash for petty expenses, especially in rural areas where banking facilities are negligible.

Candidates in UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab can spend Rs 28 lakh each for electioneering. The limit in Goa and Manipur is Rs 20 lakh each. 

The EC in its letter also said that its returning officers would issue certificates, attesting to the fact that the person was a candidate in the fray and be allowed to withdraw Rs 2 lakh cash per week. This facility, it had said, should be extended till March 11, the day of counting. 

Candidates, it had said, are bound to open an election account for meeting poll-related expenditure, which is monitored by the EC.

The EC has asked RBI to reconsider its decision “at the earliest”.

Tags: election commission, assembly election, urjit patel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man with bionic penis has to endure two week erection

2

Sushant supports SLB, removes surname from Twitter

3

Raees closing in on 100 crores, Kaabil striving hard to keep up on Day 4

4

Get inspired from Tendulkar to do wonders in life: Modi tells students

5

In pics: India warm up ahead of second T20 against England

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham