SC turns down Asaram's bail plea on health grounds, fines him Rs 1 lakh

PTI/ANI
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 12:35 pm IST

SC also dismissed a regular bail plea of Asaram in a sexual assault case lodged in Rajasthan.

 Self-styled godman Asaram. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In another blow to self-styled godman Asaram, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his bail application in connection with two rape cases.

While refusing to modify its earlier order that denied bail to Asaram, an apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar remained resolute on its decision.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Asaram.

The bail plea was sought on medical grounds.

SC also dismissed a regular bail plea of Asaram in a sexual assault case lodged in Rajasthan.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013 and since then he is in prison.

A teenager had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her during celebration in a village near Jodhpur ashram.

The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely proceed in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.

The apex court had in October last year sought the Centre's response and five states on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) probe into the alleged murder of children through black magic and attacks on ten witnesses in Asaram's rape cases.

