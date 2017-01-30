3-month-old pup dies after it was flung from terrace in Mumbai

This is the second such incident in Mumbai in the past one week after a case was registered in Goregaon recently, for killing a dog.

Mumbai: A three-month-old stray pup died after it was flung from the terrace of a two-storied building in Chembur on Tuesday. A case has been filed by a dog-feeder from the neighbourhood against unidentified people.

This is the second such incident in Mumbai in the past one week. Recently, a man was arrested in Goregaon for killing a stray dog.

According to a report in DNA, the 45-year-old complainant first heard the whining of the puppy around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. As the whining increased, a person from the building saw the dog thrown from the terrace. However, the person who threw the dog was not visible.

When the complainant’s sister came out of the building, she found the dog limping before it died.

The lady then got in touch with PETA who helped her lodge a case and the dog’s body was sent for post-mortem. The report indicated that the death was not natural.

However, according to police there are five suspects in the case with two eye-witnesses. “There are no CCTV cameras in and around the spot of the incident. Still, we are certain we can nab the culprit,” police were quoted as saying.