The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

 BREAKING !  :  ATM cash limits may be withdrawn from tomorrow. (Photo: representational Image) RBI removes ATM cash limit from tomorrow
 
India, All India

J&K: 5 soldiers rescued after avalanche succumb to injuries

PTI
Published : Jan 30, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2017, 5:58 pm IST

The five soldiers were trapped under snow at a forward post in Machhil on Saturday. Avalanche, soldiers die, Macchil sector, brave jawans.

Represenational Image.
 Represenational Image.

Srinagar: Five soldiers, found trapped under snow in Macchil sector and rescued on Saturday, succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking the toll of Army personnel killed in avalanches in Kashmir to 20.

Braving inclement weather, Army aviation pilots on Monday airlifted the five injured soldiers from Macchil to Srinagar for specialised treatment, an army official said.

"Unfortunately, all five brave hearts attained martyrdom," the official said.

The five soldiers were trapped under snow at a forward post in Machhil on Saturday but were rescued by avalanche rescue teams.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of 14 soldiers who died in an avalanche near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir last week were also brought to Srinagar so that they could be sent to their native places for last rites.

The inclement weather was hampering the efforts of the Army to airlift the mortal remains of the 14 soldiers who died in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on January 25, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said Army aviation pilots made repeated attempts during the past week to reach the snow-bound Gurez and Machhil in Kupwara district of north Kashmir and finally managed to evacuate the rescued soldiers besides bringing back the bodies of the deceased soldiers.

While 20 soldiers including an officer have died in avalanches in Kashmir over the past six days, five civilians were also killed in similar incidents in the valley.

The high altitude areas of Kashmir valley experienced heavy snowfall last week as a result of which the soldiers could not be flown to Srinagar as bad weather hampered the flying operations.

Tags: avalanche, soldiers die, macchil sector, brave jawans
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

'Belan Brigade' in Punjab to tackle drug menace in polls

2

Widower asks for fishing mate in heartbreaking post

3

8 camera tricks that will help you capture unique photos

4

People talk to the dead through this phone booth in Japan

5

ASUS to launch 5000mAh ZenFone 3S Max with Nougat in India

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The internet takes yet another dig at Donald Trump when he used his hands in a fashinable way to cap a pen. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald Trump capping the pen makes the Internet go crazy

Chinese around the world are celebrating this year's Year of the Rooster according to the Chinese zodiac calendar (Photo: PTI/AP)

Lunar new year celebrated by ethnic Chinese in Kolkata

Madhav Narayan is a month long festival celebrated by the hindu devotees and women pray for a good husband and the others for their longevity. (Photo: AP)

Nepalese celebrate holy festival of Madhav Narayan

Many countries across the world celebrate the Lunar New Year lighting up the skies and streets in their cities.

Lunar New Year celebrations light up the sky across the world

The internet makes the most out of a dust bin that resembled Donald Trump with a yellow top to put him in the most ideal situations. (Photo: Twitter)

The Internet had a funny take on a Donald Trump-looking dustbin

Even in the 21st century rape survivors are still blamed by sections of society. Misogynistic views about women give rise to allegations that victims put themselves in a vulnerable position because of the way they behave or dress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hard-hitting illustrations call out shaming of rape victims

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham