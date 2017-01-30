Curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Moradabad if I win, says BJP MLA

He later issued a clarification, saying if his party comes to power then the state will see the exit of goons.

Shamli: After stoking a controversy over his 'curfew will be imposed' comment, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suresh Rana on Monday came up with a clarification, saying if his party comes to power then the state will see the exit of goons.

"Due to the fear of hooligans, extortion, the people migrated from western Uttar Pradesh. There is no village or town where migration did not take place due to these reasons. So, I meant to say that if the BJP comes to power in UP then these goons, extortionists will migrate and not the innocents," Rana told ANI.

Rana, while addressing a meeting in Shamli's Thana Bhawan yesterday, said if he wins then the Muslim-dominated areas of Uttar Pradesh will witness curfew.

"If I win, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad," he said.

The MLA went on further saying that his defeat would be celebrated in Deoband and Moradabad.

The BJP candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections from Thana Bhawan constituency was one of the key accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.