Rs 2,021 crore spent on PM Modi's foreign travel since 2014: Centre

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 9:24 am IST
Details were shared by VK Singh to questions on official tours of Manmohan as PM from 2009 to 2014 and of Modi since 2014.

New Delhi: More than Rs 2,021 crore was spent on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to foreign countries since June 2014, according to the government.

Replying to queries on the issue in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh also listed the countries visited by the Prime Minister between 2014 and 2018 that now figure among the top 10 countries from where India has received the maximum Foreign Direct Investment or FDI inflows.

The Foreign Direct Investments grew from USD 30,930.5 million in 2014, to USD 43478.27 million in 2017, the minister said.

According to the data provided by the minister, an expenditure of over Rs 1,346 crore was incurred on chartered flights, maintenance of aircraft and hotline facilities during Manmohan Singh's foreign visits from 2009-10 till 2013-14 during UPA-II.

The details were shared by VK Singh in reply to questions on official foreign tours of Manmohan Singh during his second term as prime minister from 2009 to 2014 and of PM Modi since 2014.

According to the data, a total of Rs 1,583.18 crore was spent on maintenance of the Prime Minister's aircraft and Rs 429.25 crore on chartered flights during the period between June 15, 2014 and December 3, 2018. The total expenditure on hotline was Rs 9.11 crore.

PM Modi visited over 55 countries in 48 foreign trips since taking over as prime minister in May 2014. He made multiple visits to some countries.

The details provided by VK Singh did not include the expenditure on hotline facilities during PM Modi's foreign visits in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The cost for chartered flights to overseas destinations in 2014-15 was Rs 93.76 crore, while in 2015-16, it was Rs 117.89 crore. In 2016-17, the cost was Rs 76.27 crore and in 2017-18, the expense on chartered flight was Rs 99.32 crore.

The cost for chartered flights to overseas destinations in 2018-19 till December 3 has been Rs 42.01 crore.

To a question on the details of investment received from the countries visited by PM Modi, Singh listed the countries visited by the prime minister between 2014 and 2018 that now figure among the top 10 countries from where India has received the maximum FDI inflows.

The cumulative FDI inflows between 2014 and June 2018 stood at USD 136,077.75 million, compared to USD 81,843.71 million recorded cumulatively for the years between 2011 and 2014, the minister said.

