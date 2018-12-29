The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:56 AM IST

India, All India

POCSO Act to get more stringent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 1:47 am IST

Decision comes in wake of govt ban on pornography websites.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the amendments in its meeting held on December 27. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The Union Cabinet had cleared the amendments in its meeting held on December 27. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Aiming to curb the growing menace of child por-nography, the government has approved amendm-ents to the Protection of Children from Sexual Off-ences (POCSO) Act and introduced stringent mea-sures to check the circulation of child pornography and the administration of hormones to attain early sexual maturity.

The Union Cabinet had cleared the amendments in its meeting held on December 27. The move comes after the Centre had earlier banned and blocked websites promoting pornography, especially related to children.

Briefing reporters, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that children should be protected from sexual offe-nces and the Cabinet has approved amendments to various sections of the POCSO Act.

“This is a wholesome initiative whereby the entire POCSO architecture is not only strengthened but also enlarged so that artificial medicines or hormones could not be abused to kill the childliness of a child,” he said.

An unfortunate thing was going on in the country — that children were being administered hormones to make them artificially majors, the minister added. The related provision of the POCSO Act, Section 9,  has been made more stringent, Mr Prasad said.

The POCSO Act, 2012 was enacted to protect chi-ldren from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography with due regard for safeguarding the interest and well-being of children.

The Act defines a child as any person below eighteen years of age, and regards the best interests and welfare of the child as a matter of importance at every stage, to ensure the healthy physical, emotional, intellectual and social development of the child.

Tags: pocso act, ravi shankar prasad

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

2

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

3

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

4

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

5

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham