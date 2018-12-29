The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 29, 2018 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

India, All India

Newborn dies after mother chops off her extra fingers, toes

PTI
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 7:07 pm IST

The girl, who was born on December 22 with six fingers each on both hands and six toes each on both feet, died due to the injuries.

The body of the child was exhumed on Saturday for further probe, an official said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
 The body of the child was exhumed on Saturday for further probe, an official said. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Khandwa: A woman in a tribal hamlet in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district allegedly chopped off the extra fingers and toes of her newborn child out of fear that the oddity would hamper the infant's chances of getting married, police said Saturday.

The girl, who was born on December 22 with six fingers each on both hands and six toes each on both feet, succumbed to the injuries, police said.

After being alerted by media reports, the body of the child was exhumed on Saturday for further probe, an official said.

"The child was born on December 22 to a woman identified as Tarabai in Sundardev village. The woman used a sickle to chop off the infant's extra fingers and toes. She later coated the injuries with cow dung. Within hours, the infant died and was buried in the village," Dabar added.

"She feared that the child would not be able to get married in future because of these extra fingers and toes," said Dabar, adding that superstitions about it could also have led the woman to commit the act.

Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said a post mortem was conducted and the medical report was awaited following which further action would be taken.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Shailendra Katariya said action had been initiated against the local medical staff overseeing formalities related to childbirth in the village.

Police said that the woman had not been arrested as yet.

The condition is known as polydactyly or polydactylism or hyperdactyly and is a congenital physical anomaly in humans and animals resulting in supernumerary fingers and toes.

Tags: madhya pradesh, khandwa district, newborn
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Khandwa

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

2

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

3

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

4

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

5

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham