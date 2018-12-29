The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 29, 2018 | Last Update : 12:39 PM IST

India, All India

Haryana Police gets Govt's nod to investigate land deal case against Hooda, Vadra

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 11:18 am IST

FIR states that Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, allegedly purchased land in Gurgaon and sold them at exorbitant prices.

Addressing a press conference here, Gurgaon Police Commissioner KK Rao confirmed the government's approval, saying that the investigation into the case is underway. 'We have got the approval to probe and the investigation is underway,' Rao said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
 Addressing a press conference here, Gurgaon Police Commissioner KK Rao confirmed the government's approval, saying that the investigation into the case is underway. 'We have got the approval to probe and the investigation is underway,' Rao said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Gurgaon: The Haryana government has authorised the state police to investigate the land deal case against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Addressing a press conference here, Gurgaon Police Commissioner KK Rao confirmed the government's approval, saying that the investigation into the case is underway. "We have got the approval to probe and the investigation is underway," Rao said on Friday.

On September 1, an FIR was registered against Vadra and Hooda under the Prevention of Corruption Act and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the alleged scam that dates back to 2008.

Besides Vadra and Hooda, DLF Gurgaon and Onkareshwar Properties Gurgaon are also named in the FIR.

The FIR states that Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, allegedly purchased land in various places in Gurgaon and sold them at exorbitant prices.

Vadra claimed that the FIR was filed to divert people's attention from the real issues, while Hooda claimed that it was registered because of "political malice".

Tags: gurgaon, haryana government, bhupinder singh hooda, sonia gandhi, robert vadra, prevention of corruption act, indian penal code
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

2

Aww! YouTube does an Oopsie, lifts YouTuber’s video without credit

3

OnePlus offers OnePlus 6T for Rs 3,500 off

4

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: This love story is not that easy

5

Xiaomi announces circular notch Mi Play

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham