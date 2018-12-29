Haryana Police gets Govt's nod to investigate land deal case against Hooda, Vadra

FIR states that Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, allegedly purchased land in Gurgaon and sold them at exorbitant prices.

Addressing a press conference here, Gurgaon Police Commissioner KK Rao confirmed the government's approval, saying that the investigation into the case is underway. 'We have got the approval to probe and the investigation is underway,' Rao said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Gurgaon: The Haryana government has authorised the state police to investigate the land deal case against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra.

Addressing a press conference here, Gurgaon Police Commissioner KK Rao confirmed the government's approval, saying that the investigation into the case is underway. "We have got the approval to probe and the investigation is underway," Rao said on Friday.

On September 1, an FIR was registered against Vadra and Hooda under the Prevention of Corruption Act and multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in the alleged scam that dates back to 2008.

Besides Vadra and Hooda, DLF Gurgaon and Onkareshwar Properties Gurgaon are also named in the FIR.

The FIR states that Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, allegedly purchased land in various places in Gurgaon and sold them at exorbitant prices.

Vadra claimed that the FIR was filed to divert people's attention from the real issues, while Hooda claimed that it was registered because of "political malice".