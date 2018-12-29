The Asian Age | News

5 Bengaluru medical students arrested for ragging Dalit junior

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 29, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2018, 2:37 pm IST

The accused have been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after complaint by victim at local police station.

 The seniors allegedly slapped and verbally abused the victim after entering his hostel room. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Five final year MBBS students of a medical college in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar have been arrested for allegedly ragging a first-year Dalit student on Christmas Eve.

The arrested students of the ESIC Medical College have been identified as Karan Sharma from Rajasthan, Gautham from Madhya Pradesh, Indrajith from Uttarakhand, Rahul Jha from Delhi and Shubhav from Uttar Pradesh. All of them reside in the hostel on the premises.

The victim is from Maharashtra.

They have been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after a complaint lodged by the victim at the local police station.

They have been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the Karnataka Education Act-1983. Some of these are non-bailable sections.

According to the victim’s complaint, the five final-year students entered the 19-year-old's room at the hostel around 10 pm on December 24.

According to the police, the seniors allegedly slapped and verbally abused the victim after entering his hostel room. They then took him to the terrace, cut his hair and continued to abuse him late into the night by invoking his caste.

The senior medical students also warned the victim against reporting the incident however, he lodged a police complaint following which an inquiry along with college authorities was conducted.

