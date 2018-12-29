The Asian Age | News

3 Indians for 7-day space flight by 2022 in Rs 10Kcr project

Published : Dec 29, 2018, 1:46 am IST
The Gaganyaan project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 10,000 crore budget for the country’s ambitious human space mission, Gaganyaan, under which a three-member crew will be sent to space for at least seven days by 2022, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Friday.

Briefing mediapersons about Cabinet decisions, which were taken in its meeting held on late Thursday evening, Mr Prasad said that ISRO’s Gaganyaan will help India become the fourth nation to independently send humans to space.

The Gaganyaan project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. He had said the mission will be undertaken by 2022.

India has already inked agreements with Russia and France for assistance in the ambitious project.

The necessary infrastructure for crew training, realisation of flight systems and ground infrastructure will be established to support the Gaganyaan programme, official sources said.

ISRO will collaborate extensively with national agencies, laboratories, academia and industry to accomplish the Gaganyaan Programme objectives.

