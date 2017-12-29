The Asian Age | News

Ravi Shankar Prasad urges Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to show love

Published : Dec 29, 2017, 12:26 am IST
New Delhi: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday urged legislators from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to show mutual love and respect till the time Andhra Pradesh completes the process of finalising the location and infrastructure for its own high court.

He made these observations in Lok Sabha in response to a demand by Telangana MPs for a separate high court.

Currently both the states share the Andhra Pradesh high court which is situated in Hyderabad. According to the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the existing high court will go to Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh will have to set up its own high court after 2024.

On Wednesday Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs had disrupted proceedings of Lok Sabha, seeking a separate high court for their state. Mr Prasad had assured them that he would be making a statement on the matter on Thursday.

In his statement on Thursday, Mr Prasad said that Andhra Pradesh government is in the process of selecting the building for setting up its own high court for which the Centre is also giving it requisite funds.

Once this is done, then “the (Andhra Pradesh) High Court can be shifted to the new building.... that will take some time. Here the whole position stands. I can only tell my colleagues from Telangana and also from Andhra Pradesh that they need to live with mutual love and respect. The Government of India will always have their interest in mind,” said Mr Prasad.

The MPs from both the states appreciated the minister’s views and later Home minister Rajnath Singh also urged chief ministers from both the states to resolve the issues related to bifurcation (other than high court), mutually. He promised that the Centre too will try and expedite the resolution of all pending issues related to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

