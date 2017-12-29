The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi in Himachal today to assess election results

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 12:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 4:00 am IST

Party to chalk out reasons for dismal performance.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Shimla on Friday to assess the election results. After the dismal performance of the party in the state, the party unit of Himachal Pradesh is meeting to chalk out the reasons of its performance. After meeting party functionaries and newly elected MLAs, Mr Gandhi will be addressing a workers meeting in which he will be outlining his vision for the party. This will be the first visit of Mr Gandhi to the state after taking over as president of the party.

Interestingly, Mr Gandhi has already visited Gujarat, where elections were simultaneously held with Himachal Pradesh. In Gujarat also, he had interacted with the newly-elected party MLAs and office bearers of the state unit. The Congress, in its internal assessment, found that the party had not done well in the urban areas.

While in Himachal Pradesh, factionalism is being blamed as the major reason of defeat for the Congress. The former chief minister, Virbhadra Singh, and the state unit chief, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, were at loggerheads. So much so that Virbhadra Singh, before the elections, had threatened not to contest elections or campaign for the party.

The Congress high command, after several rounds of meetings, had given a free hand to Mr Singh. Mr Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh, had backed Mr Virbhadra Singh. Now, in the internal assessment meeting, reasons will be probed for the dismal performance. Mr Virbhadra Singh, along with other senior leaders of the party, will be present. General secretary incharge of the Congress, Sushil Kumar Shinde, will also be present.

Interestingly there were sharp exchanges between Mr Shinde and Mr. Virbhadra Singh during the election campaign in the state.

Tags: rahul gandhi, himachal pradesh, virbhadra singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After busting illegal cockfighting racket, Cambodian police kill, eat 92 roosters

2

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

3

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

4

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

5

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham