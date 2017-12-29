The Asian Age | News

Mumbai: 14 dead, mostly women, in fire at Kamala Mills Compound

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 8:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 3:24 pm IST

According to sources, others who were injured in the incident were rushed to the King Edward Memorial Hospital and the Sion Hospital.

Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

Majority of those killed are women, according to civic authorities.

According to reports, a 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died.

Several others were injured in the incident and were rushed to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and the Sion Hospital.

The doctor who performed the postmortems said that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation.

'Postmortem reveals that all the 14 deaths were due to to suffocation,' Dr Rajesh Dere said.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

Read: Fadnavis expresses grief over Kamala Mills fire, orders action against erring officials

According to the official, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant '1 Above' where the fire initiated in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality.

The case has been filed under setion 304 (charges of culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Transmission of the television channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The President also commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations.

Soon after the incident President of Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and called the incident "unfortunate".

Aaditya also said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will come down hard on the violations of fire saftey norms.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: people dead, kamala mills compound, fire breaks out at kamala mills, fire breaks out in mumbai, king edward memorial hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

