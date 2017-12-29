The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

India, All India

Lok Sabha passes triple talaq bill

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 29, 2017, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2017, 2:52 am IST

LS on Thursday passed a bill making instant triple talaq illegal with up to 3 years in jail, fine for the husband.

Under the proposed law, instant triple talaq in any form will be illegal and void, be it through a pronouncement by the husband, or in writing, by email, SMS or on WhatsApp.
 Under the proposed law, instant triple talaq in any form will be illegal and void, be it through a pronouncement by the husband, or in writing, by email, SMS or on WhatsApp.

New Delhi: After 22 MPs spoke in a four-and-a-half hour-long marathon sitting on Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, taking a crucial step forward to make talaq-e-biddat or instant triple talaq an illegal act that would be punishable with up to three years in jail for the husband of the affected woman.

Under the proposed law, instant triple talaq in any form will be illegal and void, be it through a pronouncement by the husband, or in writing, by email, SMS or on WhatsApp.

The bill also empowers the affected wife to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children, as also their custody.

The debate in Lok Sabha saw members from across the political spectrum presenting their views, objections and suggested corrections. The  discussion saw some brilliant speeches. The House passed the bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by Opposition members.

While the government declared the passing of the bill in the Lower House as “historic”, the Congress, RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill terming it arbitrary and a faulty one. The Trinamool Congress did not participate in the deliberations.

Earlier, at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a consensus in passing the bill.  Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also briefed BJP members on different aspects and provisions of the draft law.

Most Opposition members expressed support for the bill and the spirit behind it but expressed concern on certain provisions, underlining the need for further, wider consultations.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha where it is expected to pass muster given the Congress’ stated support to the legislation although the government lacks majority in the House, before being forwarded to the President for the final assent before it becomes a law.

Moving the bill, Mr Prasad said several Islamic nations, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia and Tunisia, have regulated triple talaq and India should follow suit. “See where Islamic nations have reached and see where we are,” he said.

“I appeal to this House and the biggest panchayat that please do not see this bill from the prism of politics,” the minister said, adding that it should neither be confined within the walls of political parties, nor should it be looked at as vote bank politics.

On August 22, the Supreme Court had ruled triple talaq as unconstitutional and arbitrary. “We were expecting that after this judgment, triple talaq cases would come down and the situation would improve... About 300 triple talaq cases happened in 2017… the issue is not of religion, faith, puja. The issue is gender justice, equality and dignity,” the law minister said.

Demanding that the bill be referred to a Standing Committee, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that no consultations were held and that some lacunae needed to be corrected. “Why are you  in a hurry to give empowerment,” Mr Kharge asked.

Initiating the discussion, Sushmita Dev (Congress) said that triple talaq was a regressive practice but there were apprehensions about its misuse against Muslim men.

Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM said that through the law the government was trying to demonise Muslim men and claimed “vested interests” were behind the legislation.

AIADMK’s A. Anwar Raja expressed apprehension about the criminality aspect of the proposed law and said that this is not going to help women but put them under penury.

Tags: triple talaq bill, lok sabha, narendra modi, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After busting illegal cockfighting racket, Cambodian police kill, eat 92 roosters

2

Rafael Nadal pulls out of Brisbane International but says yes to Australian Open

3

Tel Aviv attempts plastic brick record with 36-meter tower

4

The Greatest Showman movie review: It's a show well done

5

Sea of plastic: Bali announces ‘garbage emergency’

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham