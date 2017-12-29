Himachal Congress MLA slaps lady cop, gets slapped back

Congress MLA Asha Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over entry to the venue and all of a sudden she slapped the constable.

Slapping a woman constable proved costly to a Congress MLA as the constable slapped her back.

The incident happened on Friday outside the venue of review meeting being conducted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

Congress MLA Asha Kumari had an altercation with a woman constable over entry to the venue. All of a sudden, the MLA lost her cool and slapped the constable. In a spontaneous reaction, the constable too slapped back Asha. The constable's response left the MLA shocked.