‘All MPs too busy to reply on app’, complains Modi

After the meeting, the MPs were asked to take part in an exercise to understand various features of the app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP president Amit Shah (right) and home minister Rajnath Singh during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, during the on-going Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told BJP MPs that he regularly wishes them through the mobile app named after him but “it seems you are very busy (not to respond), as he reminded them to download the mobile application.”

The Narendra Modi app, launched in 2015, gives updates about government’s various initiatives, news about various government programmes and one can also interact with the PM through it.

Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting, Mr Modi said, “Main roz subah aap logon ko yaad karta hoon... par lagta hai aap log zyada vyast rahte hain..aap log bhi kabhi kabhi mujhe yaad kar liya kijiye (I wish you every morning but it seems you guys are very busy. Try to remember me sometime.” He aslo reminded them to download the app which has been upgraded.

He also said that on Thursday morning, he had sent “namaste” through the app but hardly five to six MPs replied back. The app can also be used to listen to Mr Modi’s show ‘Mann ki Baat.’ Users can give their suggestions and views on a host of issues on through it. Union minister Jitendra Singh later explained to the MPs about a new feature in the app which allows users to have a direct interface with the PM.



Mr Modi also greeted finance minister Arun Jaitley on his birthday by garlanding him, offering him sweets and gifting a shawl at the meeting. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed BJP members on different aspects and provisions of the bill against triple talaq, which was passed by the Lok Sabha later. After the meeting, Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said that the Prime Minister called for passage of the bill by consensus.