Those holding scrapped notes to be fined, not jailed: govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced that there would be no jail term for holding demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 beyond March 31.

Earlier, reports had said that a jail term of four years could be imposed on those who continue to hold more than 10 notes of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 after March 31.

The government also reduced the penalty on non-deposit of old notes from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10,000, said PTI.

The Ordinance to penalise holders of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will go to the President for approval on Thursday, said PTI.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel in the foreword to the half-yearly Financial Stability Report on Thursday said that withdrawal of old currency will have far-reaching impact on the economy, transforming it.

He said the positive impact will sustain despite inconvenience to the public and risk of low turnover.

“Performance of corporate sector has improved, though the risk of lower turnover remains,” Patel added.

He claimed that increased transparency in the market has helped in reinforcing the stability of India's financial system.