Thursday, Dec 29, 2016 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

India, All India

RBI approved cash ban just 3 hours before Modi's Nov 8 announcement: report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 29, 2016, 3:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2016, 3:31 pm IST

The RBI has been criticised for a lack of preparedness and U-turns that contributed to the chaos following demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Reserve Bank of India. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes less than three hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on national television on November 8.

According to a report in Bloomberg, the RBI said in response to queries under RTI that information on how many members of the RBI Board of Directors approved the move is ‘not on record’.

However, it said that the decision to demonetise old notes was taken at 5:30 pm on November 8, in a meeting of the bank’s board.

The bank's board consists of Governor Urjit Patel, 3 deputies - R Gandhi, SS Mundra and NS Vishwanathan – and a host of eminent personalities including the Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das. 

Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal had on November 16 told lawmakers that a 10-member board of the RBI came up with the idea of demonetisation.

After Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were banned, the government introduce fresh tender of Rs 5000 and also Rs 2000. However, lack of availability of new currency at banks and in ATMs led to chaos throughout the country.

The RBI has subsequently been criticised for a lack of preparedness and numerous policy U-turns that contributed to the chaos following demonetisation. Earlier in December for example, the central bank issued an order prohibiting deposits of over Rs 5000 in old notes more than once till December 30. The order provoked outrage, forcing the RBI to withdraw it eventually.

Questions have also been raised by the Opposition and some sections of the public about the central bank's independence and communication policy under the leadership of new governor Urjit Patel.

In its response to the RTI query, the RBI did not reveal as to how many new 2,000 and 500 rupee notes were being printed each day in its mints, or the number of hours each day the printing presses were working in the month leading up to the November 8 announcement.

"The RBI top management must communicate more through the media and speaking opportunities," former Deputy Governor of RBI Usha Thorat wrote in a news daily on Wednesday. She said it was necessary to do so in the interest of transparency and credibility.

50 days have passed since old notes were banned, but many ATMs are still out of cash. Meanwhile, thousands of crores in new notes are being seized across the country in Income Tax raids, raising doubts about the effectiveness of demonetisation.

Tags: reserve bank of india, rbi, narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala canine walks with Sabrimala pilgrim for 600 kms

2

Woman asked to leave eatery for calling out leering man

3

Lie-detecting security kiosks soon to secure airports

4

This year to last a second longer!

5

Resolve to be less spontaneous for better sex in 2017

more

Editors' Picks

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

R Ashwin, who was conferred the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year Award, has been under the scanner for failing to thank MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter/ PTI)

R Ashwin hits back after MS Dhoni snub

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham