Madras HC raises doubts on Jaya’s death, seeks report

Justice Vaidyalingam was hearing a petition demanding enquiry into former Tamil Nad Chief Minister's death.

Chennai: In a twist on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death, Madras High Court on Thursday raised questions, saying why the leader’s body could not be exhumed.

Hearing a petition on Jaya’s death, Justice Vaidyalingam said, “Media has raised a lot of doubts and personally I also have doubts on Jayalalithaa's death.”

“When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death, truth should be revealed,” said Justice Vaidyalingam seeking a detailed report on the same.

Jayalalithaa had passed away on December 5 and was buried with full state honours at MGR Memorial, Marina Beach.

On September 22, Jayalalithaa was rushed to Apollo hospital due to dehydration and fever by Sasikala and her husband M. Natarajan. No one knows how she was affected by dehydration. Thereafter, Jayalalithaa was kept in the hospital under suspicious circumstances for 75 days.

Almost all political leaders, including Governors of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, went to the hospital to meet her. None of the dignitaries were allowed to enter into the ward where she was undergoing ‘treatment’. Sasikala, her husband, her sister in law, I. Ilavarasi, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary, P. Rama Mohan Rao and other authorities entered into a conspiracy with Chairman, Apollo Hospital, Dr Prathap C. Reddy.

Jayalalithaa possessed a lot of properties including liquid assets worth many crores.

