Election Commission likely to declare poll dates by January 4

Except Uttar Pradesh, which may go for a seven-phased election, the other states could have elections on a single day.

New Delhi: In an indication that schedule for Assembly polls in five state Assemblies could be announced soon, the Election Commission of India has asked the Centre and state governments to implement the model code of conduct as soon as the schedule is out. Sources in the Election Commission said Assembly polls in these five states could be announced by January 4. Except Uttar Pradesh, which may go for a seven-phased election, the other states could have elections on a single day.

Sources stated that the instructions came in a letter by the poll panel to the cabinet secretary and chief secretaries of the poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The commission has compiled a set of instructions issued in the past to drive home the point that model code should be implemented effectively with the announcement of poll schedule.

The list of dos and don’ts issued by the EC includes prevention of misuse of public place, avoiding use of official vehicles for campaigning, removing pictures of political functionaries from state government websites and a bar on use of public money for advertisements to help the ruling party.

The poll panel has also reminded political parties to approach the Media Certification and Monitoring Committees at district and state level, for pre-certification of their political advertisements proposed to be issued in the electronic media.

While the term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly expires on May 27, the terms of four state assemblies end in March. In Uttar Pradesh, SP will fight with Mayawati’s BSP, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to retain power.

Punjab will witness three-corner fight among ruling Akali Dal and BJP alliance, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Goa will also witness a triangular contest among ruling BJP, Congress and AAP.