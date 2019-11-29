Saturday, Nov 30, 2019 | Last Update : 08:14 AM IST

India, All India

Hyd veterinarian ‘raped’, murdered; 4 held after charred body found

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 29, 2019, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2019, 2:14 pm IST

The police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the woman.

The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)
 The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: In a recent development, four people have been taken into custody, a day after the body of 27-year-old veterinarian, which was badly burnt, was found near Hyderabad. According to police, she may have been raped before she was killed. Police is trying to arrest the culprits.

On Wednesday night, 27-year-old Priyanka Reddy, working as a veterinary doctor at Kollur in Mahbubnagar district, went missing. Her charred body was found under a bridge on National Highway 44 at Chattanpally, close to Shadnagar on Thursday. The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects.

Priyanka had an appointment at Olive Skin Care Hospital in Gachibowli and left the house at 5.50 pm on her bike. She parked the bike near Thonudpally toll-plaza and took private transport to go to Gachibowli.

At around 9.22 pm, she called her younger sister Bhavya and informed her that her bike had a flat tyre and some stranger had offered her help to get it repaired. But he had returned the bike without getting it repaired and his presence scared her. When her family members called back at 9.44 pm, her phone was switched off.

Since she did not return home late in the night and her phone was found to be switched off, her family searched for her and then lodged a complaint with the Shamshabad police.

At around 7 am on Thursday, the police received information about the charred body. A scarf was found a few feet away from the body. The police asked the family members to come to the spot for identifying the body. Upon seeing the scarf and a pendant of Lord Ganesh around her neck, they confirmed it was her. During the probe, the police found that Priyanka was killed at a secluded place close to the toll plaza and her body, along with her scooter was shifted to the outskirts of Chattanpally.

Police checked the footage from the CCTV cameras of the toll plaza. It contained pictures of Priyanka crossing the road near the toll plaza at around 9 pm but the abduction was not captured.

The investigation teams recovered innerwear, footwear and an identification card of Priyanka from the bushes near the toll plaza on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the missing bike of Priyanka was recovered by the police from bushes on the road side of National Highway 44 near Kothur village. The registration number plate of the bike was removed and was dumped on the road side by the offenders, the police suspect.

The police suspect the vehicle was deliberately punctured by the culprits to trap the woman.

Condemning the crime, the National Commission for Women said it was sending a member to Hyderabad to help the woman's family and meet the police.

Tags: hyderabad, crime, crime against women, murder, cctv
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Cong leaders toying with idea of alliance with JD-S

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (Photo: File/ANI)

Terrorist slur worse than killing Mahatma Gandhi: BJP MP

Malayalam poet Akkitham

Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Nampoothiri wins 55th Jnanpith award

The first phase is also crucial for the BJP as it won six of the 13 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

13 Jharkhand seats to vote today, tough fight for BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham