The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 07:49 AM IST

India, All India

Threat of transfer remains, says J&K Governor

PTI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 7:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 7:11 am IST

Malik said he was in Madhya Pradesh and was down with fever for the past two days.

J&K governor Satyapal Malik (Photo: PTI)
 J&K governor Satyapal Malik (Photo: PTI)

Jammu: Amid a ranging controversy over his remarks on dissolving the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, governor Satyapal Malik has said the threat of transfer remains as it is not in one’s hands.

At a function organised to pay tributes to Congress leader and former minister Girdhari Lal Dogra on his 31st death anniversary here on Tuesday, he mentioned about the threat of transfer.

“Girdhari Lalji dedicated his life to the cause of the poor. As long as I am here, I will definitely come to pay my tributes to him... It (transfer) is not in one’s hands. I will not lose my job but the threat of transfer remains,” he said.

The transfer remark by the governor drew chuckles from the audience.

Mr Malik said he was in Madhya Pradesh and was down with fever for the past two days. “But in politics, fever or injury is not taken note of and I returned to be part of this function which was very important for me, given the stature of the departed leader,” he said.

Mr Malik at another event on Saturday had said had he “looked to Delhi”, he would have had to install a government led by Sajad Lone, a claim which the opposition said on Tuesday vindicated its charge he was under pressure to put in place a “BJP-supported government”.

Though there was no reaction from the Centre or the BJP to the claim made by Mr Malik, who said history would have remembered him as a “dishonest man” if he had asked People’s Conference leader Mr Lone to form the government, the chiefs of Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference — Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah — complimented the governor for not taking “instructions” from Delhi thereby stopping the installation of a government of the “BJP and its proxies”.

However, Mr Lone claimed misrepresentation of facts and gross distortion of “certain events” and said “We remain committed to offering an alternative to the traditional political system of exploitation, arrogance, entitlement and blackmail and will leave no stone unturned to rid the state of the tyranny of dynastic misrule and despotism”.

Mr Malik had abruptly dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly last week after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival NC and the Congress.

This was followed by another bid from the two-member People’s Conference led by Mr Lone which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

During a pre-convocation academic conclave of ITM University in Gwalior, he said, “Delhi ki taraf dekhta toh muje Lone ki sarkar banana padhti aur mein ithihas mein ek bayiman aadmi ke tor pe jana jata... (Had I looked to Delhi, I would have had to install a government led by Lone, and history would have remembered me as a dishonest man).”

“Therefore, I ended up the matter. Whosoever wants to scold, can do so now but I am convinced that whatever I did, was right,” he said in his address after noted journalist Ravish Kumar had pointed out in his speech about faulty fax machine.

Governor’s rule was clamped in the state on June 19 for a six-month period following the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government after the saffron party withdrew support. The state Assembly was also kept in suspended animation so that political parties could explore the possibility of forming a new government.

Tags: satyapal malik, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

2

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

3

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

4

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

5

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham