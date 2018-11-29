The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

India, All India

Sabarimala row: Kerala Assembly disrupted by Oppn for second consecutive day

PTI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 12:13 pm IST

With placards, opposition MLAs gathered in front of Speaker's chamber, raising 'protect Sabarimala' slogans and against Kerala CM Vijayan.

When the Question Hour began, opposition members went ahead with their sloganeering. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 When the Question Hour began, opposition members went ahead with their sloganeering. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led opposition UDF disrupted proceedings in Kerala Assembly for the second consecutive day Thursday demanding discussion on the Sabarimala row.

As soon as the day began, opposition members stood up from their seats and requested Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan to scrap the Question Hour. A few opposition MLAs placed a black banner in front of the Speaker's podium which stated "lift the prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed in Sabarimala completely" and raised slogans.

With placards, they gathered in front of the Speaker's chamber, raising "protect Sabarimala" slogans and against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded the Speaker to take up their notice for an adjournment motion over dearth of infrastructure facilities in Sabarimala and the difficulties faced by pilgrims there. Sreeramakrishnan, however, said the 60-minute-long Question Hour was a slot to discuss issues of people and scrapping it would amount to "challenging" the general public.

"Entry of women into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala is a significant subject. But, we cannot go on discussing this topic only," the Speaker said. "Let people all over the world see what you are doing. Did you not hear what the Governor said yesterday?" he said.

Speaking at a function in Malappuram, Governor P Sathasivam had said the members of the House need to keep in mind that the activities inside the house are being "watched" by people.

When the Question Hour began, opposition members went ahead with their sloganeering. To a question by CPI's Muhammed Muhsin, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran gave a reply on the details of the September 28 Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the hill shrine.

But as the opposition sloganeering continued and repeated requests to them to go back to their seats failed, a visibly angry Speaker took up other businesses and adjourned the House for the day.

The opposition UDF had stalled the House proceedings on Wednesday as well. The hill-top Sabarimala temple has been witnessing protests by devotees and right-wing activists against the CPI(M)-led LDF government's decision to implement the verdict of the top court.

Tags: kerala assembly, sabarimala row, p sreeramakrishnan, pinarayi vijayan, ramesh chennithala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

2

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

3

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

4

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

5

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham