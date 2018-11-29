The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 01:48 PM IST

India, All India

Maratha Reservation Bill: Shiv Sena, BJP issue whips to members for presence in House

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 12:45 pm IST

Maharashtra government proposes 16 per cent reservation for Maratha community in jobs and education.

On November 18, the Maharashtra government approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community has been protesting since 2017. (Photo: ANI)
 On November 18, the Maharashtra government approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community has been protesting since 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have issued whips to their respective members directing them to be present in their respective houses- legislative assembly and legislative council- in view of the tabling of the Maratha Reservation Bill.

On November 18, the Maharashtra government approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community has been protesting since 2017. Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in government jobs and admissions in government institutions in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that as per the recommendation of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission, the state government will give independent reservation to the people belonging to the Maratha community under a category called Socially and Economically Backwards or SEBC.

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission had submitted its report in the matter to Chief Secretary D K Jain on November 15.

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission had suggested 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community, stating that the community is socially and economically backward. The Maratha community accounts for 33 per cent of the state's total population.

Earlier on August 9, 2018, around 194 people were detained for rioting and arson after a protest, seeking the reservation for the Maratha community, turned violent.

In 2014, the then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government had announced 16 per cent reservation for Marathas and five per cent reservation for the Muslims. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the decision in response to a PIL

On Tuesday, Fadnavis said that the reservation for Maratha community in the government jobs and admission in public sector academic institutions would not have any adverse impact on the state's existing quota policy.

Tags: shiv sena, bjp, maratha reservation bill, devendra fadnavis, maratha community
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

2

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

3

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

4

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

5

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham