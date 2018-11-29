Maratha Reservation Bill: Shiv Sena, BJP issue whips to members for presence in House

Maharashtra government proposes 16 per cent reservation for Maratha community in jobs and education.

On November 18, the Maharashtra government approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community has been protesting since 2017. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have issued whips to their respective members directing them to be present in their respective houses- legislative assembly and legislative council- in view of the tabling of the Maratha Reservation Bill.

On November 18, the Maharashtra government approved the Maratha Reservation Bill, for which the community has been protesting since 2017. Once the Bill is passed in the Assembly and notified, the Marathas will be entitled to reservation in government jobs and admissions in government institutions in the state.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that as per the recommendation of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission, the state government will give independent reservation to the people belonging to the Maratha community under a category called Socially and Economically Backwards or SEBC.

Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission had submitted its report in the matter to Chief Secretary D K Jain on November 15.

The Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission had suggested 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community, stating that the community is socially and economically backward. The Maratha community accounts for 33 per cent of the state's total population.

Earlier on August 9, 2018, around 194 people were detained for rioting and arson after a protest, seeking the reservation for the Maratha community, turned violent.

In 2014, the then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government had announced 16 per cent reservation for Marathas and five per cent reservation for the Muslims. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the decision in response to a PIL

On Tuesday, Fadnavis said that the reservation for Maratha community in the government jobs and admission in public sector academic institutions would not have any adverse impact on the state's existing quota policy.