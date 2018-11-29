The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:40 AM IST

India, All India

Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana to launch his own political party

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2018, 9:13 am IST

'The name of the new party, its modalities, date and place of the launch of the party, and other details will soon be announced,' he said.

Lakshminarayana had called a meeting of his followers on Monday and even invited leaders of Lok Satta, Telangana Praja Party, and Aam Aadmi Party. All of them announced their support to the former IPS officer. (Photo: File)
 Lakshminarayana had called a meeting of his followers on Monday and even invited leaders of Lok Satta, Telangana Praja Party, and Aam Aadmi Party. All of them announced their support to the former IPS officer. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Former Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and IPS officer VV Lakshminarayana has announced that he will soon launch his own political party.

"It has been decided in our volunteers' meeting held on November 26 that my political entry should be done through my own political party, as per their suggestions. The name of the new party, its modalities, date and place of the launch of the party, and other details will soon be announced," read a statement from Lakshminarayana.

He had called a meeting of his followers on Monday and even invited leaders of Lok Satta, Telangana Praja Party, and Aam Aadmi Party. All of them announced their support to the former IPS officer. Lok Satta founder Jaya Prakash Narayana had even offered to take the reins of his party. Lakshminarayana said that he would consider the offer.

VV Lakshminarayana is famous in Telugu states as he was the Joint Director of CBI, who investigated and filed charge sheets against YSR Congress Party supremo YS Jaganmohan Reddy in economic offence cases.

Tags: political party launch, vv lakshminarayana, ex-cbi joint director
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

2

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

3

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

4

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

5

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham