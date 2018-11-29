Cong, TRS engaging in appeasement of minority, says Amit Shah

Shah said the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government also talked about separate IT corridors for religious minorities.

Adilabad/Nalgonda (Telangana), Nov. 28: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked Telangana’s TRS government and the Congress on Monday over “minority appeasement”, claiming the Congress poll manifesto for the state Assembly polls largely focused on the welfare of Muslims.

Addressing an election rally here, Mr Shah said the TRS dispensations decision to raise Muslim quotas in government jobs and state-run educational institutions to 12 per cent resulted in blocking of a proposal for hiking reservations for tribals. He said the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government also talked about separate IT corridors for religious minorities.

Quoting a national TV news channel, the BJP president said it leaked the Congress manifesto that envisaged quotas for minorities in government contracts.

“And if you are not from minority community, you will not get contracts. Under a special package Rs 20 lakh will be given for education of students of minority communities. The Congress will build separate hospitals for them and give free electricity to mosques and churches and not temples.”

“Urdu teachers quota will be decided, and if you do not know Urdu, you cannot bec-ome a teacher in Telangana,” Mr Shah said, citing the TV channels report, and calling the Congress manifesto unconstitutional.

He added that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, “in the remote control run government”, had also said that the first right on the nations resources was for minorities, while PM Nare-ndra Modi has said that the poor should have the firstright over them.

The Congress manifesto, which was released yesterday, however, promised free power supply for all temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship. It envisaged judicial power for Wakf Board and a sub-plan for religious minorities.

It also spoke about releasing funds for repair of temples,mosques and churches by introducing a proper system.

In his speech, Mr Shah wanted to know if the grand alliance led by the Congress, and caretaker chief minister Rao can “liberate” Telangana from AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a vocal critic of the BJP.