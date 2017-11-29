The Asian Age | News

PM hosts Ivanka for dinner at Falaknuma Palace's famous '101 dining table'

PTI
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 10:55 am IST

A five-course menu, inspired by Hyderabad's famed cuisine by a host of culinary experts, was reportedly part of the lavish menu.

The dinner was hosted by the Union government as part of the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017. (Photo: Twitter/US Embassy India)
Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump's daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit or GES 2017, on Tuesday attended a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening. The dinner was held at palace's famous '101 dining table' – the largest in the world.

A five-course menu, inspired by Hyderabad's famed cuisine by a host of culinary experts, led by executive chef Sajesh Nair, was reportedly part of the lavish menu.

It also contained a mix of exotic Indian ingredients and delicacies like dahi ke kebab, gosht shikampuri kebab, kubani ke malai kofta, murg pista ka salan and sitaphal kulfi will be presented over several courses – Aghaz (soup), Waqfa (sorbet), Mezban (appetisers), Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course) and Zauq-e-shahi (dessert).

The dinner was hosted by the Union government as part of the ongoing Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was among those present for the dinner.

A separate dinner was arranged for around 1,500 delegates of the GES on the lawns of the palace.

A senior police official said a five-tier security has been provided to Ms Trump, who arrived in Hyderabad in the early hours on Tuesday and addressed the eighth edition of the GES. She is scheduled to leave the city Thursday evening.

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy had earlier said that a total of 10,400 security personnel drawn from various wings have been deployed as part of security arrangements for the summit.

It includes personnel from Traffic Police, Central Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Intelligence Security Wing, commandos of Greyhounds anti-Naxal force and the elite OCTOPUS anti-terror force.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed around the Falaknuma Palace, the official said, adding the police conducted a door-to-door search at 3,500 houses in surrounding areas and sanitised the areas in the run-up to the summit.

Tags: narendra modi, ivanka trump, falaknuma palace, ges 2017, global entrepreneurship summit
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

