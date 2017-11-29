The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

Padmavati row: BJP's Suraj Amu, who threatened to behead cast, resigns

PTI
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 1:51 pm IST

SL: Amu also stated that his dream is to slap Farooq Abdullah at Lal Chowk and challenged Abdullah to meet him there.

Suraj Pal Amu hit headlines when he recently announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who beheads actress Deepika Padukone, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and praised a Meerut youth who had announced Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading them. (Photo: ANI | File)
 Suraj Pal Amu hit headlines when he recently announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for anyone who beheads actress Deepika Padukone, and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and praised a Meerut youth who had announced Rs 5 crore bounty for beheading them. (Photo: ANI | File)

Chandigarh: Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu, who reportedly offered a Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading “Padmavati” actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Wednesday resigned as the chief media coordinator of the state unit of the party.

The resignation comes days after the Haryana unit of the party served a show cause notice to him seeking explanation over his controversial remarks.

In his resignation letter which he forwarded to state BJP chief Subhash Barala over WhatsApp, Amu stated that he was upset over chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar allegedly skipping a meeting with representatives of the Karni Sena on Tuesday.

Though the chief minister’s schedule did not specify any such appointment, the Rajput leader maintained that he had given time for a meeting.

Rajput groups have been protesting against the period drama “Padmavati” alleging that it distorts historical facts.

Amu stated in his resignation letter that he had worked with full dedication for the party over the past few years, but felt that “CM Khattar does not need dedicated workers and office bearers. Khattar is surrounded by a coterie which is taking him away from dedicated workers for the last three years.”

Amu, however, said that he will continue to work as an ordinary BJP worker.

“With a heavy heart I have resigned from the post I had in BJP. I am pained at the behaviour of Haryana CM. I have never seen a BJP CM so arrogant who doesn’t respect party workers and community representatives,” Amu was quoted as saying. 

“Now my dream is to slap Farooq Abdullah on Lal Chowk, I challenge him to meet me there,” he said.

After a youth from Meerut announced Rs 5 crore bounty, Amu had reportedly made remarks about doubling the offer during an event in New Delhi.

“We will reward the ones beheading them with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family needs...We know very well how to treat those who insult the Rajput community,” Amu had reportedly said.

The Haryana BJP had immediately distanced itself from Amu’s remarks, saying he had made them in his personal capacity.

A show cause notice had been served to him by the party recently and he had been asked to explain the remarks.

At function of the Rajput community in Delhi recently, Amu had said, “how can we allow somebody to distort history and mislead the people by projecting the heroic character of Rani Padmavati in a poor light while glorifying the villains of history. We will not allow the release of this film at any cost”.

Tags: padmavati row, bharatiya janata party, suraj pal amu resigns, deepika padukone, sanjay leela bhansali, manohar lal khattar, cbfc, karni sena, ranveer singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

2

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

3

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

4

'Made in India' robot Mitra greets Ivanka, Modi at GES 2017

5

Experts reveal top 6 tips to deal with children's fussy eating habits

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham