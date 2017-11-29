The Asian Age | News

Nestle soup: Maggi samples in UP 'sub-standard', Rs 45 lakh fine

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 5:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 5:07 pm IST

Seven samples of the product tested by the Food and Safety Department were not up to the mark.

2 years ago, Maggi had faced similar inquiry for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits and was withdrawn from the market. (Photo: File)
 2 years ago, Maggi had faced similar inquiry for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits and was withdrawn from the market. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: Nestle India is once again in a soup after its Maggi product samples collected from Shahjahanpur were found to be of "sub-standard" quality.

Shahjahanpur District Administration has imposed a fine of Rs. 45 lakh in this regard against the Swiss multinational food and beverage company.

The samples were collected late last year and Rs. 17 lakhs fine has been imposed on three distributors too.

"There were seven cases where the product was found to be sub-standard. The samples were tested by the food and safety department of the district," Shahjahanpur Additional District Magistrate Jitendra Kumar Sharma said.

The district administration said the fine was being imposed nearly two years later, as it had been hearing representations from Nestle officials and distributors during the period.

Nestle said it would file an appeal once it receives the order.

Two years ago, Maggi had faced similar inquiry for allegedly containing lead beyond permissible limits. The noodles were withdrawn from the market until it was released again in November 2015, following legal battles.

Tags: maggi, nestle, department of food safety, maggi ban
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

