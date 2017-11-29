The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

India, All India

Musharraf's support for terror outfits tragic moment: Farooq Abdullah

ANI
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 2:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 2:50 pm IST

Abdullah said that terrorist outfits are not going to protect Islam, but will destroy their own and other countries.

Abdullah called upon the PM to devise ways to initiate talks with Pakistan to combat terrorism and suggested for both countries to forget the past.(Photo: File)
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday condemned former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf over his statement in support of terror outfits, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), and termed it as 'a tragic moment.'

"I feel sad that a man of his integrity, who has been the chief of the Pakistan Army as well as the president, has praised something like this. It is a tragic moment," Abdullah said.

He added, "Any terrorist outfit is going to destroy not only their country, but every other country where terrorism is being promoted. I'm sorry if the ex-president of Pakistan thinks the LeT was going to protect Islam."

Read also: Musharraf says 'biggest supporter of Saeed's LeT, his role in Kashmir'

He also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to devise ways to initiate talks with the neighbouring nation to combat the problem "which has been there for the last 70 years," and suggested for both countries to forget the past.

"Time has come when the prime minister speaks that we have to find a solution which will be better. Time has come to start finding ways of talking with Pakistan and finding a solution which will be in the interest of people of Pakistan, India, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Abdullah said, adding the people were paying the price for the rift between the two countries.

Abdullah further contended that "wars have not solved situations, nor have they given us any solutions."

Earlier in the day, former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf came out in support of the terror groups, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), saying they were the biggest force against the Indian Army in Kashmir.

Speaking on Pakistan's ARY News, Musharraf also said he liked the global terrorist, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, and that he had met him.

Tags: farooq abdullah, narendra modi, pervez musharraf, lashkar -e -taiba
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

