The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 29, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

India, All India

I asked for freedom but I'm still not free, says Hadiya after rejoining TN college

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 29, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 29, 2017, 11:42 am IST

'I am demanding basic rights that every Indian citizen has. It has nothing to do with politics or caste,' she says.

Hadiya also expressed disappointment over not having the freedom to meet her husband, Shafin Jahan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Hadiya also expressed disappointment over not having the freedom to meet her husband, Shafin Jahan. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salem: “I wanted freedom from court, but I am not free to meet my husband,” said Hadiya on Wednesday, a day after she rejoined a medical college in Salem district of Tamil Nadu on the directions of the Supreme Court.

"I asked for freedom from court. I wanted to meet my husband but the fact is that I’m not free till now and that’s the truth," Hadiya told media at Salem.

"I am demanding basic rights that every Indian citizen has. It has nothing to do with politics or caste. All I want is to talk to people I like," said Hadiya, whose parents have told the apex court that she was brainwashed and forced into converting to Islam by Jahan, who wanted to recruit her for ISIS. 

The Supreme Court, hearing the alleged love jihad case in Kerala, on Monday directed that Hadiya will no longer stay behind the closed doors of her parents' house and will resume her medical course at Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College in Salem.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the 25-year-old woman from Kerala said the college was "going to be another prison", according to a report in NDTV.

She expressed disappointment over not having the freedom to meet her husband, Shafin Jahan. Although the Supreme Court had not issued any orders on her meeting with Jahan, college principal had on Tuesday said Hadiya would be allowed "to meet anyone, including her husband, with my permission".

Hadiya was readmitted to Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College in Salem on Tuesday evening, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, which had also appointed the dean of the college as her local guardian.

Principal of the Sivaraj Homeopathy Medical College, G Kannan, on Tuesday said Hadiya will be treated as one of the inmates of the hostel and that no special treatment will be accorded to her.

"Hadiya will be registered under her Hindu name Akhila Ashokan in the college," the principal added.

Hadiya had joined Sivaraj Homoeopathic Medical College, but could not complete her studies as she was put under house arrest in May on the orders of the Kerala High Court.

Hadiya's parents had refused to accept her marriage to Shafin Jahan – a Muslim who returned to Kerala from the Middle East – claiming that he was a terrorist who wanted to take their daughter to Syria. 

In May, the Kerala High Court had declared their marriage as "null and void" and described the case as an instance of 'love jihad'. It ordered the state police to conduct probe into such cases. 

Jahan later challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

(With input form agencies)

Tags: hadiya, supreme court, hadiya college, hadiya husband, kerala love jihad
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Salem

MOST POPULAR

1

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

2

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

3

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

4

'Made in India' robot Mitra greets Ivanka, Modi at GES 2017

5

Experts reveal top 6 tips to deal with children's fussy eating habits

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham