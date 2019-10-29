Mayawati faces fresh trouble as CBI rakes up PSC case

The CBI recently registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against unidentified officials of the state administration.

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for BSP supremo Mayawati as the CBI has prepared a list of at least 10 senior officials of the state government who reportedly played crucial role in the alleged irregularities committed in the selections by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) when she was chief minister in 2010.

Sources said, “Role of these officials are under the scanner of the agency. They will soon be called for questioning.” The CBI recently examined a former chief examination controller of the UPPSC in connection with the case, they added. Recently, the agency also examined more than 20 candidates, allegedly linked to certain former public servants in the state, who were selected by the UPPSC for different posts during Ms Mayawati’s regime (2010) for questioning.

“There are allegations that certain former officials of the UPPSC in connivance with the examiners altered marks of the candidates to enable their selection,” sources said. The CBI recently registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against unidentified officials of the state administration for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries in 2010. Sources further said the PE is based on a complaint from the BJP-ruled government in the state which was routed to it through the central government in January. It is alleged in the complaint that certain unidentified people including the then officials of the UPPSC committed irregularities and misconduct in the examination for about 250 posts of additional private secretaries in 2010, they said adding that they extended undue favours to undeserving candidates.