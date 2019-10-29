Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati faces fresh trouble as CBI rakes up PSC case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 1:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 1:17 am IST

The CBI recently registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against unidentified officials of the state administration.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: ANI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Trouble seems to be brewing for BSP supremo Mayawati as the CBI has prepared a list of at least 10 senior officials of the state government who reportedly played crucial role in the alleged irregularities committed in the selections by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) when she was chief minister in  2010.

Sources said, “Role of these officials are under the scanner of the agency. They will soon be called for questioning.” The CBI recently examined a former chief examination controller of the UPPSC in connection with the case, they added. Recently, the agency also examined more than 20 candidates, allegedly linked to certain former public servants in the state, who were selected by the UPPSC for different posts during Ms Mayawati’s regime (2010) for questioning.

“There are allegations that certain former officials of the UPPSC in connivance with the examiners altered marks of the candidates to enable their selection,” sources said. The CBI recently registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against unidentified officials of the state administration for allegedly granting favours to close relatives of public servants in an examination to select additional private secretaries in 2010. Sources further said the PE is based on a complaint from the BJP-ruled government in the state which was routed to it through the central government in January. It is alleged in the complaint that certain unidentified people including the then officials of the UPPSC committed irregularities and misconduct in the examination for about 250 posts of additional private secretaries in 2010, they said adding that they extended undue favours to undeserving candidates.

Tags: mayawati, uppsc

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Riyadh late on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter/ PMO)

PM Modi arrives in Saudi; to hold bilateral talks with Crown Prince

Flights carrying national leaders are considered as “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said, in response to India’s complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the Prime Minister’s plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia. (Photo: File)

'Not subject to our provision': ICAO on Pak’s airspace denial to PM Modi’s plane

The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday, is dead, an official said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

After 75 hours of rescue ops, 2-year-old TN boy trapped in borewell found dead

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

As Congress goes for chage, MP may prove to be tough task

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham