Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:58 AM IST

India, All India

Lt Col Kuntal fastest Indian to finish Ironman Malaysia

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST

Due to its toughness, making to the finish line is considered a huge achievement.

Swaroop Singh Kuntal
 Swaroop Singh Kuntal

New Delhi: Indian Army’s officer Lt. Col. Swaroop Singh Kuntal recently completed Ironman Malaysia— known as world’s hardest one-day endurance race— in 12 hours and 14 minutes.

Ironman triathlon consists of 3.8 kilometres of sea swimming, followed by 180 kilometres of cycling and finally 42.2 kilometres of running without stopping. All events are required to be done in a cut- off time of 17 hours.

Due to its toughness, making to the finish line is considered a huge achievement.

Ironman race started in 1978 in Hawaii, when a naval officer thought of combining three of the toughest races that were held out on the island.

Ironman Malaysia was organised on 26 October 2019 on Langkawi island, Malaysia.

Lt. Col. Kuntal was the fastest Indian finisher of full Ironman. This timing is special due to very harsh weather conditions and the gruelling elevation in bike course. Ironman Langkawi is one of the toughest because it has an elevation of around 3,000 m in the 180 kms bike( cycling) course. During cycling, maximum temperature reached 38°C and running it reached 35°C. These harsh conditions tested mental toughness and physical strength of the athletes.

Spaniard Javier Gomez won the 2019 Ironman Malaysia title by completing the whole race in 8 hour and 18 minutes.

Lt. Col. Kuntal is posted in Jhansi. A paratrooper and an IITian, he trained very hard in run up to Ironman Langkawi Malaysia. Extensive running, cycling, swimming and strength training were part of regular routine. It was extremely difficult to manage time due to office commitments. Night and late and early hours were used for the training.

Lt. Col. Kuntal has won and participated in many marathons and ultra-marathons. He has won 12 hour stadium run at Chandigarh, where he covered 118.7 kms. He has represented Uttar Pradesh in 23rd national road cycling championship 2018. Earlier in September 2018, Lt. Col. Kuntal won Ironman at Jaipur International Triathlon.

Tags: swaroop singh kuntal, ironman malaysia

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Riyadh late on Monday night on a two-day visit, during which he will attend the third edition of Saudi Arabia's high-profile annual financial conference and hold bilateral talks with top leadership of the Gulf Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter/ PMO)

PM Modi arrives in Saudi; to hold bilateral talks with Crown Prince

Flights carrying national leaders are considered as “state aircraft” and are not subject to its provisions, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) said, in response to India’s complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the Prime Minister’s plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia. (Photo: File)

'Not subject to our provision': ICAO on Pak’s airspace denial to PM Modi’s plane

The two-year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu since Friday, is dead, an official said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

After 75 hours of rescue ops, 2-year-old TN boy trapped in borewell found dead

Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

As Congress goes for chage, MP may prove to be tough task

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham