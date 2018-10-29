The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

Tata Group fires brandman Suhel Seth over sexual misconduct charges

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 10:08 am IST

Suhel Seth has been accused by model Diandra Soares, writer Ira Trivedi and filmmaker Natashja Rathore among others.

TATA Group sent out a statement on Monday, saying 'Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @SuhelSethOfficial)
 TATA Group sent out a statement on Monday, saying 'Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @SuhelSethOfficial)

Mumbai: Brand consultant Suhel Seth has been fired by the Tata Group after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement sweeping the country.

The holding company of the group, Tata Sons, has finally decided to end its contract with Seth, after initially stating that it would examine the company’s association with the brand consultant.

The group sent out a statement on Monday, saying “Counselage’s (Suhel Seth’s firm) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018.”

Seth worked with the group’s public relations team and is largely credited with salvaging the company’s image after its bitter fallout with former chairman Cyrus Mistry.

As soon as the allegations surfaced, a Tata spokesperson had said: “Tata Group is committed to promoting a safe workplace for women. We have noted the recent reports regarding Mr Seth in the media. We are looking into the issue and will decide on a further course of action in this regard.”

Seth has been accused of sexual harassment by six women, including model Diandra Soares, writer Ira Trivedi and filmmaker Natashja Rathore.

Soares recalled in a social media post how Seth had misbehaved with her at a party. “I was dancing on a couch & out of nowhere Suhel Seth shoves his f*****g tongue down my mouth. I immediately bit his tongue & bit it really really hard with all my might & anger.”

Journalist Mandakini Gehlot wrote: “Suhel reached out -- I figured for a quick hug -- and planted a big sloppy kiss on my mouth, I felt his tongue inside my mouth. I was so stunned and I said something like ‘Suhel, you can't do that’.”

Filmmaker Natashja Rathore said: “You then threw yourself at me although I was clearly uncomfortable. You shoved your tongue down my throat even when I resisted -- I whacked your head and said ‘behave yourself’. You put your hand into my kurta and grabbed my breast.”

The biggest scalp to go till now in the #MeToo movement is that of former junior foreign minister M J Akbar who has been accused by over a dozen women of sexual harassment.

Actors Alok Nath and director Sajid Khan are the other high-profile ‘predators’, with the television actor being accused of rape by writer Vinta Nanda. Sajid Khan flashed and now has been dropped as director of that rather inane franchise Houseful 4.

Actor Nana Patekar too is accused of harassment by Tanushree Dutta.

Tags: suhel seth, tata group, tata groups sacks suhel seth, #metoo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

2

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

3

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

4

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

5

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham