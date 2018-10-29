The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 29, 2018 | Last Update : 02:44 AM IST

India, All India

PM hails Sardar Patel for unity, saving J&K from Pakistan

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 29, 2018, 12:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2018, 1:35 am IST

Erected on the banks of the Narmada in Gujarat, the structure is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday credited Sardar Valabhbhai Patel with uniting India after Partition and said it was his timely intervention which helped save Jammu and Kashmir from ‘aggression’. He also urged the youth to participate in large numbers in the ‘run for unity’ being organised on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Mr Patel.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address Mr Modi said, “If we are able to see a united India now, it was entirely on account of the sagacity and strategic wisdom of Sardar Patel.” He said that this year, October 31 will be special as the statue of unity will be dedicated to the nation as a ‘true tribute’ to Mr Patel.

Erected on the banks of the Narmada in Gujarat, the structure is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

“This is the world’s tal-lest statue. Every Indian will now be proud to see the world’s tallest statue here on Indian soil. Sar-dar Patel, a true son of the soil will adorn our skies too,” said Mr Modi.  He hopes that the statue will become a new tourist destination.  

In his address, the Mr Modi also paid tributes to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, which is also on October 31. ”October 31 also is the death anniversary of our former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Our respectful tributes to Indira ji too,” he said.  

Mr Modi pointed out that Infantry Day is observed every year on October 27 as the first Indian soldiers had set their foot in Jammu and Kashmir to take on intruders from Pakistan.

Quoting late Field Marshal S.H.F.J. Maneks-haw, Mr Modi said that Mr Patel was ‘irked’ at the delay in initiating military action to evict the aggressors. He said, in an interview Mr Manekshaw had recalled that as a colonel then he was part of a meeting where Mr Patel was irked on the delay in sending troops to Kashmir.

“During the proceedings, Sardar Patel gave him (Manekshaw)  a characteristic glance and reiterated that there should be no delay in our Army operation and that a solution should be sought swiftly. And immediately after that, our troops flew to Kashmir .We've seen how our Army was successful,” Mr Modi said.

Mr Modi recalled that in January, 1947 the Time magazine had profiled Mr Patel and described him as a person who possessed the capability to unite the country and ‘heal wou-nds’. He said that  Mahatma Gandhi considered Mr Patel as the only one capable of finding a lasting solution to the vexed issue of the states and asked him to act.

“Sardar Patel formulated solutions one by one, weaving the warp and weft of unity on the axis of a single thread,” said Mr Modi.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, vallabhbhai patel, mann ki baat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are the qualities Fatima Sana Shaikh wants in her man

2

Haunted house, with spirits included, goes on sale

3

Extorted for watching porn? Do’s and Don’ts to avoid sextortion

4

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

5

Microsoft to keep working with US military, despite concerns

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham